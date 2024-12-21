Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 21, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 20.1 °C on December 21, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 9.05 °C and 22.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 21% with a wind speed of 21 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 05:28 PM
Delhi AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 299.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, December 22, 2024, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.45 °C and a maximum of 22.75 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 20%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.
Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
The AQI in Delhi is 299.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.
Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 22, 2024
|20.10
|Sky is clear
|December 23, 2024
|20.43
|Scattered clouds
|December 24, 2024
|19.49
|Sky is clear
|December 25, 2024
|20.30
|Scattered clouds
|December 26, 2024
|21.23
|Scattered clouds
|December 27, 2024
|20.77
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|21.59
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on December 21, 2024
|City
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|Mumbai
|23.3 °C
|Broken clouds
|Kolkata
|20.98 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|28.31 °C
|Broken clouds
|Bengaluru
|25.47 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.48 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|23.47 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Delhi
|17.89 °C
|Sky is clear
