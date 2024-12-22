Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 20.24 °C on December 22, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 9.05 °C and 22.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 22% with a wind speed of 22 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:29 PM

Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 347.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, December 23, 2024, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.69 °C and a maximum of 19.33 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 28%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 23, 2024 20.24 Scattered clouds December 24, 2024 19.33 Light rain December 25, 2024 19.50 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 20.55 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 20.31 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 20.77 Sky is clear December 29, 2024 21.97 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.57 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 25.12 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.48 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.36 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.0 °C Scattered clouds