Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 17.43 °C on December 24, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12.05 °C and 21.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 45% with a wind speed of 45 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 05:30 PM

Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 194.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 194.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.22 °C and a maximum of 22.45 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 42%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Delhi today stands at 194.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 194.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 25, 2024 17.43 Light rain December 26, 2024 19.80 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 20.51 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 21.66 Light rain December 29, 2024 19.71 Light rain December 30, 2024 20.05 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 19.43 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.37 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.38 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.15 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.37 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 21.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.43 °C Light rain