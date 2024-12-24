Hello User
livemint.com

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 17.43 °C on December 24, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 12.05 °C and a maximum of 21.2 °C.

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 24, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 17.43 °C on December 24, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12.05 °C and 21.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 45% with a wind speed of 45 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 05:30 PM

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 194.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.22 °C and a maximum of 22.45 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 42%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 194.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

 

 

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 25, 202417.43Light rain
December 26, 202419.80Sky is clear
December 27, 202420.51Sky is clear
December 28, 202421.66Light rain
December 29, 202419.71Light rain
December 30, 202420.05Sky is clear
December 31, 202419.43Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.81 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata22.37 °C Few clouds
Chennai25.38 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.15 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad25.37 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad21.76 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.43 °C Light rain

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

