Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 30, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 18.7 °C on December 30, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 11.05 °C and 21.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 35% with a wind speed of 35 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:33 PM

Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 13.66 °C and a maximum of 21.52 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 25%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 31, 2024 18.70 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 19.05 Scattered clouds January 2, 2025 19.43 Sky is clear January 3, 2025 20.59 Scattered clouds January 4, 2025 22.62 Broken clouds January 5, 2025 23.12 Sky is clear January 6, 2025 22.35 Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 30, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.41 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 24.6 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.26 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.93 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.96 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 21.83 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.7 °C Sky is clear