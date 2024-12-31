Hello User
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 31, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 31, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

livemint.com

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 18.19 °C on December 31, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 10.05 °C and a maximum of 20.84 °C.

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 31, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 18.19 °C on December 31, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 10.05 °C and 20.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 25% with a wind speed of 25 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:34 PM

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 13.57 °C and a maximum of 22.18 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 21%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 1, 202518.19Scattered clouds
January 2, 202519.30Sky is clear
January 3, 202520.90Broken clouds
January 4, 202521.90Overcast clouds
January 5, 202523.55Sky is clear
January 6, 202523.09Sky is clear
January 7, 202521.55Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on December 31, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.63 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata22.21 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.59 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru23.52 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad24.91 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad22.77 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.56 °C Scattered clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

