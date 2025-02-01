Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 1, 2025: Warm start at 12.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 22.56 °C on February 1, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12.05 °C and 25.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 27% with a wind speed of 27 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 05:59 PM

Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, February 2, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.44 °C and a maximum of 25.39 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 32%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 2, 2025 22.56 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 22.78 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 22.37 Sky is clear February 5, 2025 20.76 Overcast clouds February 6, 2025 22.66 Sky is clear February 7, 2025 21.83 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 22.51 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 1, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.44 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 25.13 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.85 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.29 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.97 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 24.08 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.56 °C Sky is clear