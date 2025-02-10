Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 10, 2025: Warm start at 15.62 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 24.46 °C on February 10, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 15.62 °C and a maximum of 27.66 °C.

Published10 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 24.46 °C on February 10, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 15.62 °C and 27.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 14% with a wind speed of 14 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:07 PM

 

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 275.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.45 °C and a maximum of 28.67 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 15%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Delhi is 275.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 11, 202524.46Sky is clear
February 12, 202525.32Sky is clear
February 13, 202524.49Sky is clear
February 14, 202523.03Sky is clear
February 15, 202525.27Few clouds
February 16, 202526.77Sky is clear
February 17, 202528.05Few clouds

Weather in other cities on February 10, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.5 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata24.84 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.8 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru26.53 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad30.14 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad28.63 °C Few clouds
Delhi24.46 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:10 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
