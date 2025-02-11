Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 11, 2025: Warm start at 16.76 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 25.75 °C on February 11, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.76 °C and 28.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 14% with a wind speed of 14 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:07 PM

Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 398.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 398.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.44 °C and a maximum of 27.98 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 19%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

In Delhi, the AQI today is 398.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.



Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 12, 2025 25.75 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 24.79 Sky is clear February 14, 2025 23.11 Sky is clear February 15, 2025 24.58 Sky is clear February 16, 2025 26.89 Broken clouds February 17, 2025 27.80 Broken clouds February 18, 2025 27.74 Few clouds



City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.75 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.06 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.2 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 25.01 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.77 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 27.73 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.75 °C Sky is clear