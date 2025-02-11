Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 11, 2025: Warm start at 16.76 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 25.75 °C on February 11, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 16.76 °C and a maximum of 28.58 °C.

livemint.com
Published11 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Advertisement
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 11, 2025: Warm start at 16.76 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 25.75 °C on February 11, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.76 °C and 28.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 14% with a wind speed of 14 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:07 PM

 

Advertisement

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 398.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.44 °C and a maximum of 27.98 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 19%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Advertisement
Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

In Delhi, the AQI today is 398.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Advertisement

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 12, 202525.75Sky is clear
February 13, 202524.79Sky is clear
February 14, 202523.11Sky is clear
February 15, 202524.58Sky is clear
February 16, 202526.89Broken clouds
February 17, 202527.80Broken clouds
February 18, 202527.74Few clouds

Weather in other cities on February 11, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.75 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.06 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.2 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru25.01 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad28.77 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad27.73 °C Few clouds
Delhi25.75 °C Sky is clear
Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 9, 2025: Warm start at 14.95 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 11, 2025: Warm start at 16.76 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
First Published:11 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget