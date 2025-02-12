Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 12, 2025: Warm start at 14.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 22.17 °C on February 12, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 14.05 °C and 27.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 35% with a wind speed of 35 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:08 PM

Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 164.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, February 13, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.46 °C and a maximum of 26.72 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 19%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 164.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.



Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 13, 2025 22.17 Sky is clear February 14, 2025 22.87 Few clouds February 15, 2025 24.50 Scattered clouds February 16, 2025 26.13 Few clouds February 17, 2025 27.59 Scattered clouds February 18, 2025 27.31 Light rain February 19, 2025 27.04 Broken clouds



City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.01 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.25 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.99 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.13 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.45 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.17 °C Sky is clear