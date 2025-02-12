Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 12, 2025: Warm start at 14.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 22.17 °C on February 12, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 14.05 °C and a maximum of 27.37 °C.

livemint.com
Published12 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Advertisement
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 12, 2025: Warm start at 14.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 22.17 °C on February 12, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 14.05 °C and 27.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 35% with a wind speed of 35 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:08 PM

 

Advertisement

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 164.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, February 13, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.46 °C and a maximum of 26.72 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 19%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Advertisement
Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 164.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Advertisement

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 13, 202522.17Sky is clear
February 14, 202522.87Few clouds
February 15, 202524.50Scattered clouds
February 16, 202526.13Few clouds
February 17, 202527.59Scattered clouds
February 18, 202527.31Light rain
February 19, 202527.04Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on February 12, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.01 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.35 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.25 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru25.99 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad31.13 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad26.45 °C Sky is clear
Delhi22.17 °C Sky is clear
Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 11, 2025: Warm start at 16.76 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 12, 2025: Warm start at 14.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
First Published:12 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget