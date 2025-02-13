Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 13, 2025: Warm start at 11.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

The temperature in Delhi recorded 22.25 °C on February 13, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 11.05 °C and a maximum of 26.51 °C.

Published13 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 13, 2025: Warm start at 11.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 22.25 °C on February 13, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 11.05 °C and 26.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 18% with a wind speed of 18 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 06:09 PM

 

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 167.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, February 14, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.12 °C and a maximum of 27.74 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 14%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 167.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 14, 202522.25Sky is clear
February 15, 202523.98Broken clouds
February 16, 202525.40Few clouds
February 17, 202526.40Broken clouds
February 18, 202526.71Broken clouds
February 19, 202527.85Overcast clouds
February 20, 202527.17Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on February 13, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.11 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.58 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai27.48 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru26.95 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad28.03 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad29.67 °C Sky is clear
Delhi22.25 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
