Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 15, 2025: Warm start at 12.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 25.5 °C on February 15, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12.05 °C and 28.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 14% with a wind speed of 14 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:11 PM

Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 230.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, February 16, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 17.59 °C and a maximum of 29.22 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 19%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

The AQI in Delhi is 230.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.



Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 16, 2025 25.50 Broken clouds February 17, 2025 26.54 Few clouds February 18, 2025 27.26 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 27.70 Overcast clouds February 20, 2025 28.38 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 27.76 Broken clouds February 22, 2025 25.83 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.52 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.15 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.2 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 28.32 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.67 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.45 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.5 °C Broken clouds