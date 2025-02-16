Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 16, 2025: Warm start at 13.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 26.76 °C on February 16, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 13.05 °C and a maximum of 28.8 °C.

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 26.76 °C on February 16, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 13.05 °C and 28.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 20% with a wind speed of 20 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:11 PM

 

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 212.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, February 17, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.48 °C and a maximum of 30.08 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 13%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Delhi is 212.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 17, 202526.76Few clouds
February 18, 202527.73Broken clouds
February 19, 202528.63Overcast clouds
February 20, 202527.95Sky is clear
February 21, 202527.59Light rain
February 22, 202526.42Sky is clear
February 23, 202526.72Few clouds

Weather in other cities on February 16, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.25 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.63 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.86 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru29.25 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad29.41 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.47 °C Sky is clear
Delhi26.76 °C Few clouds
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget