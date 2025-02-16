Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 16, 2025: Warm start at 13.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 26.76 °C on February 16, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 13.05 °C and 28.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 20% with a wind speed of 20 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:11 PM

Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 212.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, February 17, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.48 °C and a maximum of 30.08 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 13%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

The AQI in Delhi is 212.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.



Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 17, 2025 26.76 Few clouds February 18, 2025 27.73 Broken clouds February 19, 2025 28.63 Overcast clouds February 20, 2025 27.95 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 27.59 Light rain February 22, 2025 26.42 Sky is clear February 23, 2025 26.72 Few clouds



City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.25 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.63 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.86 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.25 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.41 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.47 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.76 °C Few clouds