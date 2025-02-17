Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 26.57 °C on February 17, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 14.05 °C and 29.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 17% with a wind speed of 17 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:12 PM

Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 304.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.78 °C and a maximum of 30.19 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 16%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





In Delhi, the AQI today is 304.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.



Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 18, 2025 26.57 Broken clouds February 19, 2025 27.30 Overcast clouds February 20, 2025 27.97 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 28.03 Light rain February 22, 2025 24.59 Sky is clear February 23, 2025 26.53 Sky is clear February 24, 2025 25.84 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 17, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.94 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.07 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.13 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 28.91 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 31.06 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.48 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.57 °C Broken clouds