Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 17, 2025: Warm start at 14.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 26.57 °C on February 17, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 14.05 °C and a maximum of 29.26 °C.

Published17 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 26.57 °C on February 17, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 14.05 °C and 29.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 17% with a wind speed of 17 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:12 PM

 

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 304.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.78 °C and a maximum of 30.19 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 16%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

In Delhi, the AQI today is 304.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 18, 202526.57Broken clouds
February 19, 202527.30Overcast clouds
February 20, 202527.97Sky is clear
February 21, 202528.03Light rain
February 22, 202524.59Sky is clear
February 23, 202526.53Sky is clear
February 24, 202525.84Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on February 17, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.94 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata28.07 °C Few clouds
Chennai28.13 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru28.91 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad31.06 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.48 °C Sky is clear
Delhi26.57 °C Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:17 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
