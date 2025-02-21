Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 21, 2025: Warm start at 15.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 24.51 °C on February 21, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 15.05 °C and a maximum of 26.91 °C.

Published21 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 24.51 °C on February 21, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 15.05 °C and 26.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 36% with a wind speed of 36 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:54 AM and will set at 06:15 PM

 

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 123.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, February 22, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.24 °C and a maximum of 27.06 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 28%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 123.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 22, 202524.51Scattered clouds
February 23, 202524.02Scattered clouds
February 24, 202525.16Sky is clear
February 25, 202526.93Sky is clear
February 26, 202528.04Broken clouds
February 27, 202528.26Overcast clouds
February 28, 202529.21Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on February 21, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.81 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.35 °C Light rain
Chennai28.19 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru29.53 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad30.9 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad29.28 °C Sky is clear
Delhi24.51 °C Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:21 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
