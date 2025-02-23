Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 23, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 21.75 °C on February 23, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 12.05 °C and a maximum of 27.37 °C.

Published23 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 23, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 21.75 °C on February 23, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12.05 °C and 27.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 37% with a wind speed of 37 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 06:16 PM

 

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 188.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, February 24, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.85 °C and a maximum of 29.38 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 18%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 188.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 24, 202521.75Sky is clear
February 25, 202526.15Sky is clear
February 26, 202527.28Broken clouds
February 27, 202528.89Broken clouds
February 28, 202527.99Overcast clouds
March 1, 202528.30Overcast clouds
March 2, 202527.49Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on February 23, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.74 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.91 °C Few clouds
Chennai28.52 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru29.31 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad31.49 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad30.84 °C Few clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

