Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 24, 2025: Warm start at 12.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 23.03 °C on February 24, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12.05 °C and 28.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 34% with a wind speed of 34 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 06:17 PM

Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 168.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.44 °C and a maximum of 29.93 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 17%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Delhi today stands at 168.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 25, 2025 23.03 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 26.25 Overcast clouds February 27, 2025 29.19 Broken clouds February 28, 2025 28.07 Overcast clouds March 1, 2025 23.15 Light rain March 2, 2025 26.26 Broken clouds March 3, 2025 27.35 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on February 24, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.51 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.19 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.7 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 28.44 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.65 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.01 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.03 °C Sky is clear