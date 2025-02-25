Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 25, 2025: Warm start at 14.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 25.96 °C on February 25, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 14.05 °C and 28.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 19% with a wind speed of 19 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:18 PM

Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 200.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 21.04 °C and a maximum of 32.86 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 18%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Delhi is 200.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.



Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 26, 2025 25.96 Broken clouds February 27, 2025 29.47 Broken clouds February 28, 2025 27.28 Overcast clouds March 1, 2025 22.18 Overcast clouds March 2, 2025 26.78 Sky is clear March 3, 2025 29.26 Broken clouds March 4, 2025 28.75 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on February 25, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.57 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 27.56 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.78 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 27.22 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 27.32 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.96 °C Broken clouds