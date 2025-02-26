Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 25.82 °C on February 26, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 18.05 °C and 30.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 30% with a wind speed of 30 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:18 PM

Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 273.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, February 27, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 22.73 °C and a maximum of 30.44 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 25%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 27, 2025 25.82 Overcast clouds February 28, 2025 28.09 Overcast clouds March 1, 2025 22.95 Overcast clouds March 2, 2025 26.00 Light rain March 3, 2025 28.61 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 29.02 Scattered clouds March 5, 2025 28.05 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.69 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.02 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 29.05 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.92 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.73 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.41 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.82 °C Overcast clouds