Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 27, 2025: Warm start at 21.88 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 25.75 °C on February 27, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 21.88 °C and a maximum of 28.72 °C.

Published27 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 25.75 °C on February 27, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 21.88 °C and 28.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 33% with a wind speed of 33 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 06:19 PM

 

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, February 28, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 20.86 °C and a maximum of 27.65 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 47%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Delhi is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 28, 202525.75Overcast clouds
March 1, 202522.28Overcast clouds
March 2, 202525.06Light rain
March 3, 202527.52Sky is clear
March 4, 202526.85Scattered clouds
March 5, 202529.02Broken clouds
March 6, 202525.65Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.5 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.83 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.4 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru28.12 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad29.52 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad33.23 °C Broken clouds
Delhi25.75 °C Overcast clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:27 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
