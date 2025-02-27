Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 27, 2025: Warm start at 21.88 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 25.75 °C on February 27, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 21.88 °C and 28.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 33% with a wind speed of 33 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 06:19 PM

Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, February 28, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 20.86 °C and a maximum of 27.65 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 47%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Delhi is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.



Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 28, 2025 25.75 Overcast clouds March 1, 2025 22.28 Overcast clouds March 2, 2025 25.06 Light rain March 3, 2025 27.52 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 26.85 Scattered clouds March 5, 2025 29.02 Broken clouds March 6, 2025 25.65 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.5 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.4 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 28.12 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.52 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 33.23 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.75 °C Overcast clouds