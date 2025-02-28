Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 23.68 °C on February 28, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 18.14 °C and 28.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 37% with a wind speed of 37 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 06:20 PM

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, March 1, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.32 °C and a maximum of 29.4 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 39%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Delhi today stands at 87.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 1, 2025 23.68 Light rain March 2, 2025 25.79 Light rain March 3, 2025 26.76 Few clouds March 4, 2025 25.97 Sky is clear March 5, 2025 28.67 Scattered clouds March 6, 2025 24.83 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 26.33 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.41 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.29 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.74 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 26.44 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.53 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Broken clouds Delhi 22.75 °C Light rain