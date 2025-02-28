Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 28, 2025: Warm start at 18.14 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 23.68 °C on February 28, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 18.14 °C and a maximum of 28.07 °C.

Published28 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 23.68 °C on February 28, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 18.14 °C and 28.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 37% with a wind speed of 37 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 06:20 PM

 

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 87.0, which indicates Fine. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, March 1, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.32 °C and a maximum of 29.4 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 39%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 87.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 1, 202523.68Light rain
March 2, 202525.79Light rain
March 3, 202526.76Few clouds
March 4, 202525.97Sky is clear
March 5, 202528.67Scattered clouds
March 6, 202524.83Sky is clear
March 7, 202526.33Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.41 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata28.29 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.74 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru26.44 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad30.53 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad31.31 °C Broken clouds
Delhi22.75 °C Light rain
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:28 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
