Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 3, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 21.84 °C on February 3, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 10.05 °C and a maximum of 24.67 °C.

Published3 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 21.84 °C on February 3, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 10.05 °C and 24.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 18% with a wind speed of 18 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:01 PM

 

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.78 °C and a maximum of 26.62 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 22%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 4, 202521.84Sky is clear
February 5, 202522.32Broken clouds
February 6, 202523.25Sky is clear
February 7, 202522.31Few clouds
February 8, 202521.84Few clouds
February 9, 202522.20Overcast clouds
February 10, 202525.64Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on February 3, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.19 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata26.91 °C Few clouds
Chennai26.94 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru28.01 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad28.25 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad27.02 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi21.84 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:3 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
