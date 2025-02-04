Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 4, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 21.2 °C on February 4, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 15.05 °C and a maximum of 23.78 °C.

Published4 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 4, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 21.2 °C on February 4, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 15.05 °C and 23.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 31% with a wind speed of 31 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:02 PM

 

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.96 °C and a maximum of 24.65 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 20%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 5, 202521.20Overcast clouds
February 6, 202522.71Sky is clear
February 7, 202522.39Sky is clear
February 8, 202520.91Sky is clear
February 9, 202521.90Scattered clouds
February 10, 202524.36Scattered clouds
February 11, 202525.83Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on February 4, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.5 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata25.12 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.5 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru27.95 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad29.64 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad26.69 °C Sky is clear
Delhi21.2 °C Overcast clouds
