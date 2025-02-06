Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 6, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 21.32 °C on February 6, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 11.05 °C and 23.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 16% with a wind speed of 16 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 06:04 PM

Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 188.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, February 7, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 12.97 °C and a maximum of 24.27 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 18%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 188.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 7, 2025 21.32 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 20.60 Few clouds February 9, 2025 21.84 Few clouds February 10, 2025 24.13 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 25.89 Broken clouds February 12, 2025 25.59 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 23.85 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 6, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.79 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.0 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.11 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 25.01 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.24 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 23.72 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.32 °C Sky is clear