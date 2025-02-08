Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 8, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 21.78 °C on February 8, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 9.05 °C and a maximum of 26.25 °C.

Published8 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 21.78 °C on February 8, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 9.05 °C and 26.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 17% with a wind speed of 17 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:05 PM

 

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 177.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, February 9, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.14 °C and a maximum of 27.2 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 13%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 177.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 9, 202521.78Scattered clouds
February 10, 202523.71Sky is clear
February 11, 202524.78Few clouds
February 12, 202525.81Broken clouds
February 13, 202526.68Few clouds
February 14, 202524.47Sky is clear
February 15, 202522.99Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on February 8, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.44 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.26 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.34 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru25.03 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad28.11 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.41 °C Broken clouds
Delhi21.78 °C Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:8 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget