Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 18.77 °C on January 14, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 10.05 °C and 21.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 23% with a wind speed of 23 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:44 PM

Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 178.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 12.82 °C and a maximum of 22.1 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 30%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 15, 2025 18.77 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 19.31 Few clouds January 17, 2025 17.10 Light rain January 18, 2025 19.32 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 20.08 Broken clouds January 20, 2025 21.17 Scattered clouds January 21, 2025 21.98 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.95 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 23.99 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.28 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.82 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 23.05 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.77 °C Sky is clear