Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 15, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 15, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

livemint.com

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 18.83 °C on January 15, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 8.05 °C and a maximum of 21.6 °C.

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 15, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 18.83 °C on January 15, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 8.05 °C and 21.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 33% with a wind speed of 33 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:45 PM

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, January 16, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.47 °C and a maximum of 22.56 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 35%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Delhi is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.

 

 

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 16, 202518.83Scattered clouds
January 17, 202520.39Scattered clouds
January 18, 202519.55Sky is clear
January 19, 202519.58Broken clouds
January 20, 202519.94Broken clouds
January 21, 202520.34Broken clouds
January 22, 202521.47Overcast clouds

 

Weather in other cities on January 15, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.43 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata21.96 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.92 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.65 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad23.99 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad25.23 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.83 °C Scattered clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

