Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 19.22 °C on January 16, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12.05 °C and 21.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 44% with a wind speed of 44 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:46 PM

Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, January 17, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 12.5 °C and a maximum of 21.83 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 35%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Delhi is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.



Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 17, 2025 19.22 Light rain January 18, 2025 18.87 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 19.43 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 21.06 Broken clouds January 21, 2025 21.57 Scattered clouds January 22, 2025 22.55 Broken clouds January 23, 2025 23.46 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.71 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.6 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.09 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.94 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 24.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.22 °C Light rain