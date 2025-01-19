Hello User
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 19, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 19, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

livemint.com

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 18.93 °C on January 19, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 11.05 °C and a maximum of 23.73 °C.

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 19, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 18.93 °C on January 19, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 11.05 °C and 23.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 40% with a wind speed of 40 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:48 PM

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 396.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, January 20, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.18 °C and a maximum of 24.62 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 30%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

In Delhi, the AQI today is 396.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.

 

 

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 20, 202518.93Scattered clouds
January 21, 202521.87Broken clouds
January 22, 202521.94Sky is clear
January 23, 202522.78Sky is clear
January 24, 202521.54Light rain
January 25, 202521.38Sky is clear
January 26, 202520.91Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on January 19, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.03 °C Few clouds
Kolkata22.35 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.13 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru22.04 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.21 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad28.07 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.93 °C Scattered clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

