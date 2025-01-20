Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 19.66 °C on January 20, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12.05 °C and 24.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 46% with a wind speed of 46 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:49 PM

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.79 °C and a maximum of 24.6 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 23%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 21, 2025 19.66 Scattered clouds January 22, 2025 21.64 Sky is clear January 23, 2025 22.24 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 20.77 Light rain January 25, 2025 21.03 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 20.82 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 20.06 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 20, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.51 °C Few clouds Kolkata 21.94 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.59 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.28 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.09 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.66 °C Scattered clouds