Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 20, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

livemint.com

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 19.66 °C on January 20, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 12.05 °C and a maximum of 24.35 °C.

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 19.66 °C on January 20, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12.05 °C and 24.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 46% with a wind speed of 46 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:49 PM

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 276.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.79 °C and a maximum of 24.6 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 23%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Delhi is 276.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.

 

 

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 21, 202519.66Scattered clouds
January 22, 202521.64Sky is clear
January 23, 202522.24Sky is clear
January 24, 202520.77Light rain
January 25, 202521.03Sky is clear
January 26, 202520.82Sky is clear
January 27, 202520.06Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on January 20, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.51 °C Few clouds
Kolkata21.94 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.59 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru24.28 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad27.09 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad25.76 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.66 °C Scattered clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

