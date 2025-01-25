Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 25, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 19.94 °C on January 25, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 9.05 °C and a maximum of 23.45 °C.

livemint.com
Published25 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 19.94 °C on January 25, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 9.05 °C and 23.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 19% with a wind speed of 19 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 05:54 PM

 

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 158.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, January 26, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 12.28 °C and a maximum of 23.13 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 13%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 158.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 26, 202519.94Sky is clear
January 27, 202519.68Sky is clear
January 28, 202519.73Sky is clear
January 29, 202521.02Sky is clear
January 30, 202521.37Sky is clear
January 31, 202523.20Sky is clear
February 1, 202523.07Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on January 25, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.91 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata22.54 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.44 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru26.19 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad25.99 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad26.09 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.76 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 25, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
First Published:25 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
First Published:25 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
