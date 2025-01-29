Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 20.83 °C on January 29, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 9.05 °C and 23.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 23% with a wind speed of 23 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:57 PM

Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, January 30, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.04 °C and a maximum of 25.49 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 25%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Delhi is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.



Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 30, 2025 20.83 Few clouds January 31, 2025 21.90 Sky is clear February 1, 2025 23.40 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 22.84 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 23.88 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 23.51 Moderate rain February 5, 2025 16.86 Heavy intensity rain



Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.3 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.35 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.84 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.28 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.63 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.83 °C Few clouds