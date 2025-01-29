Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 29, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 20.83 °C on January 29, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 9.05 °C and a maximum of 23.99 °C.

Published29 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 20.83 °C on January 29, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 9.05 °C and 23.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 23% with a wind speed of 23 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:57 PM

 

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, January 30, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.04 °C and a maximum of 25.49 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 25%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Delhi is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 30, 202520.83Few clouds
January 31, 202521.90Sky is clear
February 1, 202523.40Sky is clear
February 2, 202522.84Sky is clear
February 3, 202523.88Sky is clear
February 4, 202523.51Moderate rain
February 5, 202516.86Heavy intensity rain

Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.3 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata23.35 °C Few clouds
Chennai25.84 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru25.28 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad27.63 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad28.51 °C Sky is clear
Delhi20.83 °C Few clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
