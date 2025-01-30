Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 30, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 21.82 °C on January 30, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12.05 °C and 25.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 27% with a wind speed of 27 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:58 PM

Advertisement

Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, January 31, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.35 °C and a maximum of 25.75 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 29%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Advertisement





The AQI in Delhi is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.



Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.The AQI in Delhi is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Advertisement

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 31, 2025 21.82 Sky is clear February 1, 2025 23.02 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 23.43 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 24.29 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 23.95 Sky is clear February 5, 2025 18.06 Moderate rain February 6, 2025 20.94 Light rain



Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025 Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.6 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 26.0 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.53 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.27 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.11 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.38 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.82 °C Sky is clear