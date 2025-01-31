Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 31, 2025: Warm start at 13.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 22.19 °C on January 31, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 13.05 °C and a maximum of 25.51 °C.

livemint.com
Published31 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Advertisement
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 31, 2025: Warm start at 13.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 22.19 °C on January 31, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 13.05 °C and 25.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 31% with a wind speed of 31 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 05:59 PM

 

Advertisement

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, February 1, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.43 °C and a maximum of 25.93 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 28%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Advertisement
Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Delhi is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Advertisement

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 1, 202522.19Sky is clear
February 2, 202523.01Sky is clear
February 3, 202523.80Sky is clear
February 4, 202522.96Sky is clear
February 5, 202522.30Overcast clouds
February 6, 202524.12Sky is clear
February 7, 202522.25Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on January 31, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.72 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata26.37 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai27.89 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru27.53 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad29.65 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad25.58 °C Sky is clear
Delhi22.19 °C Sky is clear
Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 29, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 31, 2025: Warm start at 13.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
First Published:31 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget