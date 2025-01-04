Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 4, 2025: Warm start at 10.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 22.55 °C on January 4, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 10.05 °C and a maximum of 25.93 °C.

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 22.55 °C on January 4, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 10.05 °C and 25.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 20% with a wind speed of 20 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:37 PM

Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, January 5, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.77 °C and a maximum of 25.44 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 31%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 5, 2025 22.55 Sky is clear January 6, 2025 22.62 Scattered clouds January 7, 2025 21.02 Light rain January 8, 2025 20.95 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 18.75 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 19.97 Few clouds January 11, 2025 20.63 Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on January 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.86 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 19.06 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 24.84 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 21.53 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.52 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.32 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.05 °C Few clouds