Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 9, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 19.29 °C on January 9, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 8.05 °C and a maximum of 22.21 °C.

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 19.29 °C on January 9, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 8.05 °C and 22.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 19% with a wind speed of 19 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:40 PM

Delhi AQI Today:

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, January 10, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 13.49 °C and a maximum of 22.56 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 21%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Delhi is 263.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.

 

 

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 10, 202519.29Broken clouds
January 11, 202519.74Sky is clear
January 12, 202519.08Light rain
January 13, 202518.35Light rain
January 14, 202519.50Sky is clear
January 15, 202520.19Sky is clear
January 16, 202520.22Overcast clouds

 

Weather in other cities on January 9, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.55 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata20.31 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.29 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru22.95 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad24.47 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad23.94 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi19.29 °C Broken clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

