Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 1, 2025: Warm start at 16.75 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 22.46 °C on March 1, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 16.75 °C and a maximum of 28.64 °C.

Published1 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 22.46 °C on March 1, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.75 °C and 28.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 59% with a wind speed of 59 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:20 PM

 

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 122.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, March 2, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.11 °C and a maximum of 29.79 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 23%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 122.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 2, 202522.46Light rain
March 3, 202527.16Sky is clear
March 4, 202527.72Sky is clear
March 5, 202527.51Sky is clear
March 6, 202524.00Sky is clear
March 7, 202526.35Sky is clear
March 8, 202528.87Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on March 1, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.06 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata30.57 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.14 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru27.77 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad30.61 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad28.99 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi22.46 °C Light rain
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:1 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST
