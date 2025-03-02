Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 2, 2025: Warm start at 17.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 26.47 °C on March 2, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 17.05 °C and a maximum of 29.31 °C.

Published2 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 26.47 °C on March 2, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17.05 °C and 29.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 14% with a wind speed of 14 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:21 PM

 

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 154.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, March 3, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.41 °C and a maximum of 31.18 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 16%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 154.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 3, 202526.47Sky is clear
March 4, 202527.41Sky is clear
March 5, 202526.45Sky is clear
March 6, 202523.81Sky is clear
March 7, 202524.59Sky is clear
March 8, 202527.03Sky is clear
March 9, 202529.47Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on March 2, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.91 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata29.83 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.25 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru26.75 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad32.42 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad28.27 °C Sky is clear
Delhi24.59 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:2 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST
