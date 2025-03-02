Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 2, 2025: Warm start at 17.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 26.47 °C on March 2, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17.05 °C and 29.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 14% with a wind speed of 14 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:21 PM

Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 154.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, March 3, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.41 °C and a maximum of 31.18 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 16%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Delhi today stands at 154.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 3, 2025 26.47 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 27.41 Sky is clear March 5, 2025 26.45 Sky is clear March 6, 2025 23.81 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 24.59 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 27.03 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 29.47 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 2, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.91 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.25 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.75 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.42 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.59 °C Sky is clear