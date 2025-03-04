Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 4, 2025: Warm start at 18.89 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 25.06 °C on March 4, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 18.89 °C and a maximum of 28.56 °C.

Published4 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 4, 2025: Warm start at 18.89 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 25.06 °C on March 4, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 18.89 °C and 28.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 22% with a wind speed of 22 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:22 PM

 

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 206.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.53 °C and a maximum of 27.88 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 8%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Delhi is 206.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 5, 202525.06Scattered clouds
March 6, 202524.79Sky is clear
March 7, 202526.48Sky is clear
March 8, 202527.45Sky is clear
March 9, 202527.94Sky is clear
March 10, 202529.95Sky is clear
March 11, 202532.69Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on March 4, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.82 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata29.91 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.63 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru31.25 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad32.84 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad32.3 °C Few clouds
Delhi25.06 °C Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Business NewsNewsIndia
First Published:4 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST
