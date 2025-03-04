Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 4, 2025: Warm start at 18.89 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 25.06 °C on March 4, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 18.89 °C and 28.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 22% with a wind speed of 22 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:22 PM

Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 206.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.53 °C and a maximum of 27.88 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 8%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Delhi is 206.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.



Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 5, 2025 25.06 Scattered clouds March 6, 2025 24.79 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 26.48 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 27.45 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 27.94 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 29.95 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 32.69 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on March 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.82 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.91 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.63 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 31.25 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.84 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 32.3 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.06 °C Scattered clouds