Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 23.7 °C on March 5, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 13.88 °C and 27.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 11% with a wind speed of 11 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:23 PM

Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 121.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, March 6, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.98 °C and a maximum of 30.73 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 6%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 6, 2025 23.70 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 26.30 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 27.83 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 28.64 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 30.11 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 32.43 Scattered clouds March 12, 2025 34.47 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on March 5, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.3 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.87 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.4 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 30.32 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 32.05 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.7 °C Sky is clear