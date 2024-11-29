Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on November 29, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures.

The temperature in Delhi recorded 20.75 °C on November 29, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 17.84 °C and a maximum of 25.63 °C. The relative humidity is around 45%, with a wind speed of 1.61 km/h. The IMD also reports that the sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 05:24 PM.

Delhi recorded 20.75 °C on November 29, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17.84 °C and 25.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 45% with a wind speed of 45 km/h. The sky appears to be , providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 05:24 PM.

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, November 30, 2024, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 17.83 °C and a maximum of 26.6 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 15%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Delhi is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as . The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Date Temperature Sky
November 30, 2024 23.69 °C Sky is clear
December 1, 2024 24.27 °C Sky is clear
December 2, 2024 24.9 °C Sky is clear
December 3, 2024 25.3 °C Sky is clear
December 4, 2024 25.07 °C Sky is clear
December 5, 2024 23.48 °C Sky is clear
December 6, 2024 22.4 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on November 29, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 25.98 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata 24.97 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai 22.21 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru 22.18 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 25.39 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad 23.96 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 20.75 °C Sky is clear

