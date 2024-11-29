Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on November 29, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures.

Delhi recorded 20.75 °C on November 29, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17.84 °C and 25.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 45% with a wind speed of 45 km/h. The sky appears to be , providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 05:24 PM.As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, November 30, 2024, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 17.83 °C and a maximum of 26.6 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 15%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.The AQI in Delhi is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as . The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Date Temperature Sky November 30, 2024 23.69 °C Sky is clear December 1, 2024 24.27 °C Sky is clear December 2, 2024 24.9 °C Sky is clear December 3, 2024 25.3 °C Sky is clear December 4, 2024 25.07 °C Sky is clear December 5, 2024 23.48 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 22.4 °C Sky is clear Weather in other cities on November 29, 2024 City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.98 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 24.97 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 22.21 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 22.18 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.39 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 23.96 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.75 °C Sky is clear

