Delhi weather: Heavy rain lashes part of National Capital and adjoining areas

Heavy rain lashes part of Delhi and adjoining areas on Monday early hours.
Earlier, the Met Department put weather warnings for 7-8th July
It said, “Axis of Monsoon trough is over Northern India and its active and a upcoming WD trough dipping over the region a large scale massive heavy rains and thunderstorm events is likely to occur in Delhi and NCR, N-NW Rajasthan, Haryana, Parts of Punjab, NW-W UttarPradesh and parts of Jammu, Kashmri, Himachal and Uttarakhand tonight into tomorrow”
This setup has enough instability and moisture from both seas and moisture a mid levels from the WD and pull effects of the WD will keep the trough over North India only for few days, it added
