Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi early Monday, bringing down the temperature in the national capital. Meanwhile, dense fog conditions during late night to early morning hours are continue over parts of North India till January 9, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the air quality remained in the "very poor" category, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 316 around 5:30 am on Monday, as per SAFAR.

IMD forecast, fog alert The IMD earlier predicted "cloudy sky" in Delhi on Monday, with the possibility of "very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm is likely in the morning."

"The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the southeast direction with a speed of less than 04 kmph during morning hours. Smog/Moderate fog in most of the places and dense fog in few places is likely in the morning," the IMD said.

It added, “The wind speed will gradually increase becoming 06-08 kmph from the southeast direction during the afternoon. It will decrease thereafter becoming less than 06 kmph from the northwest direction during evening and night. Smog/shallow fog is likely in the evening/night."

Are train, flights running late? The Delhi Airport authority said early Monday there has been no impact on flight operations. "Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport…Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the Delhi Airport authority posted on X around 7:30 am.

Earlier, around 5:30 am, the Delhi Airport authority said that due to adverse weather conditions in Srinagar, Patna, and Kolkata, “all departures and arrivals to/from these cities are impacted at Delhi Airport." It requested flyers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information.

However, 51 trains were delayed and several flights were re-scheduled as dense fog enveloped the national capital on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, airport authorities said operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport have returned to normal, with all flights now operating as scheduled following an improvement in runway visibility caused by fog.

In an update shared at 7.30 PM on Sunday, Delhi Airport officials said that the visibility at the airport had improved, allowing all flight operations to resume. Earlier, several flights are delayed at Delhi Airport, due to fog and poor visibility conditions.

Patna schools to remain closed Meanwhile, due to the intense cold conditions, the Patna district administration, in an order, asked all government and private schools till class 8 to remain shut till January 11.

On Sunday, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh ordered all schools till class 8, private and government, including pre-schools, Anganwadi centres and coaching centres in the state capital to remain shut till January 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}