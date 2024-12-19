Delhi weather update news: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that fog will continue to blanket Delhi today and tomorrow due to western disturbances from the Himalayas, according to an ANI report.

Early on December 19, minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 7°C, as per IMD data, it added. IMD scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy told the news agency that the drop in minimum temperatures is expected as a result of the western disturbances.

Orange Warning in Delhi-NCR for Fog The IMD bulletin also issued an orange warning for fog in the Delhi-NCR region for Thursday and Friday i.e. December 19 and December 20.

“Variable and calm wind conditions, combined with increased moisture due to the western disturbance, are conducive to the formation of fog. This western disturbance has brought significant moisture, particularly from the Bay of Bengal, creating favourable conditions for fog formation,” she added.

Also Read | Mumbai Boat Accident LIVE: FIR registered against Navy speed boat driver

Watch Fog Over Delhi Visuals from Ashoka Road, Kushak Road and Maulana Azad Road early on December 19 showed thick fog blanketing the national capital of Delhi.

Delhi Weather Forecast “In the last two days, there has been a western disturbance. Today, a fresh disturbance has emerged. While these disturbances haven't caused significant rainfall, they have induced a low-level cyclonic circulation that has drawn in considerable moisture, especially from the Bay of Bengal. This increase in moisture has led to a rise in minimum temperatures and the emergence of foggy conditions. As we had predicted, moderate to dense fog is likely to persist today and tomorrow,” Dr Roy told ANI on December 18.

She added, “Western disturbances disrupt wind patterns, making them variable and calm, while increasing moisture levels — both of which are ideal for fog formation. As this disturbance moves eastward, we expect northerly winds to resume, driven by light snowfall over the western Himalayan region. Consequently, northwesterly winds will start affecting the region. For Delhi, tomorrow, we have forecast light to moderate to dense fog, which is likely to continue for another one or two days.”

Drop in Minimum Temperature Expected Dr Roy also noted that the western disturbance is expected to cause a drop in minimum temperatures across north India. Temperatures are predicted to fall by two degrees Celsius over the plains after 48 hours and over the hills within 24 hours.

She said, “As these western disturbances move away, the northwesterly winds will bring a fall in minimum temperatures by two degrees Celsius, primarily over the plains after 48 hours and the hills after 24 hours. This temperature drop is expected to increase the intensity and distribution of cold wave conditions across north India, particularly in East Rajasthan, and these conditions are likely to persist.”