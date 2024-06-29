Delhi weather: IMD issues orange alert for national capital region; heavy rain likely till July 2

  • Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that along with Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad will experience generally cloudy skies.

First Published02:36 PM IST
The weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall till July 2.
The weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall till July 2.(HT_PRINT)

A day after Delhi witnessed the heaviest downpour, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for the National Capital Region (NCR).

IMD said that along with Delhi, Shahdara, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad will experience generally cloudy skies.

"Moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) is likely," said the weather department.

Also Read | AIIMS Delhi: Operation theatres non-operational as heavy rain disrupts surgeries

The IMD said that a heavier spell is anticipated on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of East Uttar Pradesh and some more parts of West Uttar Pradesh on June 29.

On Friday, heavy rains brought normal life to a standstill, while movement of vehicles was affected as many areas witnessed knee-deep water. One person died at Delhi airport after roof at Terminal 1 collapsed.

Also Read | Delhi airport T1 stops ops after roof collapse; BJP, Congress trade allegations

Six dead

— Reports said that six people have died in rain-related incidents.

— Two boys aged eight and 10 years, drowned while they were playing in a rainwater-filled ditch in northeast Delhi, reported PTI.

— A part-time labourer at Azadpur Mandi, who was in his late 20s, drowned at a flooded underpass in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor posts video of Delhi rains, gets call from LG VK Saxena

LG directs officials to take steps

— Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has asked that all senior officers on leave should be asked to report back to duty immediately.

— No leave should be sanctioned for the next two months.

— Ensure immediate steps to ease the situation.

Also Read | Weather updates: Delhi to receive ‘very heavy rainfall’ till July 1, says IMD

Control room to address issues

— The Delhi government has set up an emergency control room and quick response teams in the PWD headquarters.

— Dedicated phone numbers have been issued to register waterlogging complaints.

— In case of waterlogging, Delhiites can provide information by calling the PWD control room on 1800110093.

— Information can also be provided by sending a message on WhatsApp number 8130188222.

